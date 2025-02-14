Green River Splits Home Matchups Against Evanston

GREEN RIVER — The Green River basketball teams split their home matchups against Evanston on Thursday night, with the Lady Wolves dominating in a 55-32 victory while the Wolves fell 65-44 after a tough second quarter. The Lady Wolves used a strong defensive effort and key performances from Isa Vasco, Wilson, and Sophia Arnold to take control early, while the Wolves started strong but struggled to contain Evanston’s hot shooting in the second quarter, leading to their defeat.

Lady Wolves Dominate Second Half in 55-32 Victory

The Green River Lady Wolves took control in the second quarter and never looked back, securing a 55-32 win over the Evanston Lady Red Devils on Thursday night.

Green River (12-6, 3-1) built an early 15-9 lead after the first quarter and extended their advantage to 30-16 at halftime behind strong play from Vasco and Nicole Wilson. Vasco led all scorers at the break with 12 points, while Wilson added nine, including a three-pointer and a perfect 2-for-2 performance from the free-throw line.

The Lady Wolves’ defense held strong, limiting Evanston to just three points in the opening minutes of the third quarter before Vasco and Arnold sparked another offensive surge. Vasco converted a fastbreak layup, forcing an Evanston timeout with Green River ahead 37-19.

Although Evanston responded with a 7-0 run, Green River held its composure. Sydnie Eastman ended the scoring drought with a baseline jumper, and Arnold followed with a last-second shot to give the Lady Wolves a 41-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Green River pulled away in the final period, outscoring Evanston 14-4 over the final minutes to seal the 55-32 victory. Vasco finished with a game-high 16 points on eight made field goals. Wilson added 14, going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line with two three-pointers, while Arnold scored 13, including eight in the second half. Addison Demaret hit three three-pointers and finished with nine points.

The Lady Wolves’ defense held Evanston to just 15 second-half points as they improved to 3-1 in conference play.

Evanston Pulls Away Early, Hands Wolves 65-44 Loss

The Green River Wolves started strong but were unable to recover from a second-quarter surge by Evanston, falling 65-44 at home.

The game began as a defensive battle, with both teams trading stops and jump balls before exchanging three-pointers to reach a 5-5 tie with five minutes left in the first quarter. Green River (5-12, 0-4) then found a rhythm, taking a 9-8 lead midway through the period before closing out the first with a 14-12 advantage. Hunter Lake led the way early with eight points, including two three-pointers.

Evanston (9-8, 3-1) came out firing in the second quarter, opening with a pair of threes from Jordan Mendez and Brooks Searle to take an 18-14 lead. Green River quickly called a timeout but struggled to slow the Red Devils’ momentum. Searle drained another three to extend Evanston’s run to 13-0, and the Wolves found themselves trailing 25-16 midway through the quarter.

Evanston continued to dominate, outscoring Green River 26-6 in the period to take a commanding 40-20 lead into halftime.

The Wolves showed fight in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 15 at 48-33 after a hot shooting stretch, but Evanston responded and pushed the lead back to 20 by the start of the fourth. Green River was unable to mount a late comeback as Evanston cruised to the 65-44 victory.

Lake led the Wolves with 15 points, while Dax Taylor finished with 10. Adam Robertson also contributed to the scoring effort with 10.

Green River will look to bounce back Saturday when they host Riverton for Senior Night.

Check out some photos from the games below.