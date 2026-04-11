Green River Splits with Kelly Walsh after Sweeping Natrona County

Tommy Vasco celebrating with his team after scoring against Natrona County. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER — The Green River soccer teams put together a strong week of conference play, sweeping Natrona County on Friday before earning a draw and a loss against Kelly Walsh on Saturday.

The Lady Wolves finished the stretch 1-0-1, including a 2-2 tie against top-ranked Kelly Walsh, while the Wolves went 1-1, highlighted by a high-scoring win over Natrona County before falling 7-1 to the second-ranked Trojans.

Friday’s matches against Natrona County featured back-and-forth battles on both sides.

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In the girls game, Green River rallied from multiple deficits to secure a 5-4 win.

Natrona County jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half with goals in the 14th and 37th minutes, but Isa Vasco sparked the comeback early in the second half, scoring in the 42nd minute and again in the 44th off a free kick to tie the match at 2-2.

Natrona responded in the 51st minute to regain the lead, but Vasco answered less than a minute later to make it 3-3. Just 50 seconds after that, Natrona scored again to go back in front 4-3.

Green River continued to battle, as Brookelyn Phillips delivered a long-range goal in the 61st minute, scoring from about 40 yards out despite getting knocked to the ground to even the match at 4-4.

Vasco completed the comeback with 11:28 remaining, scoring what proved to be the game-winner as the Lady Wolves secured the 5-4 victory.

The boys match followed a similar script, with Green River pulling away late for a 6-4 win.

Dax Taylor gave the Wolves an early 1-0 lead in the first minute, but Natrona answered with a free kick seven minutes in to tie the match. Braxton Doak restored the lead in the 14th minute before Natrona again evened the score.

Tommy Vasco put Green River back in front in the 28th minute, but Natrona tied the match 3-3 late in the first half.

In the second half, Vasco scored in the 51st minute to give the Wolves a 4-3 lead, only for Natrona to respond again in the 65th to make it 4-4.

The Wolves took control in the final minutes. Vasco scored with 4:47 remaining to give Green River a 5-4 lead, then added another goal just 25 seconds later to seal the 6-4 win.

On Saturday, Green River faced a step up in competition against Kelly Walsh.

The Lady Wolves battled the top-ranked team in Class 4A to a 2-2 draw, with Vasco scoring both goals. The result mirrored Rock Springs’ 1-1 draw against Kelly Walsh the previous day, marking a strong showing for Sweetwater County teams against the top-ranked program.

In the boys match, Kelly Walsh controlled play, handing the Wolves a 7-1 loss.

Tommy Vasco was named the Pitt Construction Player of the Game for his performance against Natrona County, finishing with four goals, including two in the final five minutes that helped secure the win.