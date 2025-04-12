Green River Splits With Torrington, Rock Springs Falls Twice to No. 4 Wheatland

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River earned a key conference win and split a doubleheader with Torrington on Friday, while Rock Springs dropped both games to No. 4 Wheatland in 4A South softball action.

Wolves Ride Early Offense, Fall Short in Nightcap

Green River opened the day strong, using consistent offense and a complete-game effort from Haidyn Terry to notch a 9-2 victory over Torrington in the conference matchup at Veterans Park.

After giving up an early run in the first, the Wolves responded with two of their own in the bottom half. Terry singled in a run, and Kodi Allred scored on a sacrifice fly to take the lead. Green River never looked back, adding two more runs in the second on a single from Izzy Kelley and extending the margin throughout the game.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Terry struck out nine and allowed just two runs on seven hits over seven innings to earn the win. She also helped her own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Allred, Chacee Shiner, and Jocelyn Shantz also had multi-hit performances.

In the non-conference rematch, both teams traded big innings, but Green River came up short in a 14-9 loss. Torrington broke the game open with a six-run second inning and added two more on a home run by Rein Coulson in the third. Coulson finished with seven RBIs and went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double.

The Wolves answered with a six-run fifth inning, sparked by a two-run single from Allred and a two-RBI triple from Michael Burns, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome. Chacee Shiner went 3-for-3, while Allred and Ally White each drove in runs for Green River.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Tigers Stumble in Twin Bill Against Ranked Bulldogs

Rock Springs had a tough day at the plate and in the field, falling to Wheatland in both contests at the Wataha Sports Complex.

In the conference opener, Wheatland’s Camryn Mickelsen powered the Bulldogs with three home runs, including a three-run shot in the fourth and a solo blast in the seventh, as part of a 6-3 win. Mickelsen finished the game 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

Rilynn Wester struck out eight in the loss, allowing three earned runs over seven innings. Offensively, Tarin Anderson went 2-for-3 and Makyla Sweeney drew two walks to lead the Tigers, who recorded seven free passes but couldn’t capitalize late.

Wheatland kept rolling in the second game, using a grand slam from Mickelsen in the sixth inning to cap off a 10-3 win. Meyer went 4-for-4 at the plate and earned the win in the circle, striking out seven over six innings.

Anderson again led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-3, while Kyndall Turnwall, Sweeney, and Ruby Florencio each added an RBI. Rock Springs turned three double plays on the day but couldn’t slow down a red-hot Wheatland offense that collected 14 hits in the nightcap.

What’s Next

Green River will face Wheatland at home Saturday at 10 a.m. in a conference showdown. Rock Springs will host Torrington at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with the first game counting toward the 4A South standings.

TRN Media will live stream the Green River game with commentary from Jayson Klepper. Fans can watch on SweetwaterNOW’s Facebook page.