Green River Spurs Invite You to 3 on 3 Soccer Tournament During Flaming Gorge Days 2019

The Green River Spurs invite you to register for their 3-on-3 soccer tournament on Friday, June 28th at Zehawi Fields during this year’s Flaming Gorge Days.

Registration entries are due by June 21st ($75/team -Max of 5 Players)

Games will begin June 28th at 1:00 pm

There are 6 age divisions:

1st & 2nd Grade (must be 5 years old)

3rd & 4th Grade

5th & 6th Grade

7th & 8th Grade

9th & 10th Grade

11th & 12th (recently graduated students are still eligible)

Teams will play in the bracket of their oldest player.

Games are 20 minutes long- with no goalies! Shin guards must be worn. We ask that all teams practice good sportsmanship and respect the other teams as well as the referees!

Brackets will be posted by noon on June 26th to accommodate for travel.

If you have any questions please contact Brianna Romero at (307) 389-1032

or Rachelle Morris at (307) 871-9696

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.