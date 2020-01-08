Green River Spurs Soccer Takes Home First Place in Laramie

LARAMIE — It may be cold and snowy outside, but the soccer spirit is in full swing for the Green River Spurs. Two Green River Spurs teams competed in the highly competitive annual Turf Wars Soccer Tournament in Laramie, WY over the weekend.

Success found the two teams over the weekend. The Green River teams took home first place finishes in both the U-10 Boys Gold Division and the U-12 Boys Gold Division.

Congratulations to this talented group of Sweetwater County soccer players.