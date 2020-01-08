Green River Spurs Soccer Takes Home First Place in Laramie

By
Community Submission
-
163
Views
Back row from left: Coach Joe Vasco, Brookelyn Phillips, Zayn Mullinix, Isabel Vasco, Aleks Carroll, Tommy Vasco, Colby Eckhardt, Colter Davis, Coach Greg Doak. Front row from left: Aiden Morris, Gavin Mares, Nathan Saldivar, Braxton Doak, Irie Kuball, Caleb Andrews.

LARAMIE — It may be cold and snowy outside, but the soccer spirit is in full swing for the Green River Spurs. Two Green River Spurs teams competed in the highly competitive annual Turf Wars Soccer Tournament in Laramie, WY over the weekend.

Success found the two teams over the weekend. The Green River teams took home first place finishes in both the U-10 Boys Gold Division and the U-12 Boys Gold Division.

Congratulations to this talented group of Sweetwater County soccer players.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR