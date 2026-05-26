Green River Standouts Earn Postseason Recognition

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School athletes earned all-state and all-conference recognition in boys soccer, girls soccer and softball following the spring season.

The Wolves boys soccer team placed four players on the Class 4A all-state list.

Goalkeeper Jake Demaret earned all-state honors after recording 104 saves heading into the state tournament, the fourth-best total in Class 4A at the time. Defender Max Hintz was also named all-state after helping anchor a Green River defense that allowed only one non-penalty-kick goal during the state tournament weekend. The Wolves closed the season with a 1-0 shutout victory in the consolation championship match.

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Midfielders Tommy Vasco and Izyk Arrellano also earned all-state recognition. Vasco broke Green River’s single-season goals record as a freshman and finished the year with 29 goals. Arrellano added four goals and seven assists heading into the state tournament.

Braxton Doak earned all-conference honors after finishing the season with 13 goals. Doak entered the state tournament with seven assists, including a season-high four assists against Star Valley. He also scored the deciding goal in both of Green River’s victories at the state tournament.

Dom Littlefield received second-team all conference as a defender.

The Lady Wolves also produced a pair of all-state selections in girls soccer.

Forward Isa Vasco earned all-state honors after finishing with 54 goals, the highest total in Class 4A, while adding seven assists. Earlier in the season, Vasco delivered one of the state’s most dominant single-game performances in a 15-0 shutout victory over Star Valley, scoring 10 goals, the highest single-game total by any Class 4A player this season.

Defender Brookelyn Phillips was recognized after contributing seven goals and 10 assists while helping lead a Green River defense that held opponents to just over two goals per game and recorded three shutouts. Phillips also tied the top single-game assist mark in Class 4A this season with four assists in that same 15-0 victory against Star Valley.

Green River softball also saw several players receive postseason honors.

Jocelyn Shantz and Michael Burns were both named first-team all-conference and second-team all-state selections. Shantz led the team in home runs while batting .389 with 21 RBIs and also played a key defensive role at shortstop.

Burns paced the Lady Wolves in hits, RBIs and batting average, finishing with 33 hits, 33 RBIs and a .458 average while serving as one of the team’s top defenders in center field.

Sydney Lopez earned second-team all-conference honors, while Cassie Kelly received honorable mention all-conference recognition.