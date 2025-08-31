Green River Starts Strong Under Dewey, Rock Springs Shows Fight in Rood’s debut

CHEYENNE — The Green River Lady Wolves opened the 2025 volleyball season with an impressive 4-1 run at the Cheyenne Invitational, giving new head coach Andri Dewey a strong start to her tenure. Across town, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers battled to a 2-3 finish under first-year coach Casey Rood in a weekend that provided both promise and perspective for Sweetwater County’s programs.

Green River set the tone on Friday by winning all three of its matches. The Lady Wolves outlasted Cheyenne East in three sets, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, before sweeping Cheyenne South 25-10, 25-20. They capped the day with a 25-21, 25-22 victory over Cheyenne Central, closing out the opening round with confidence.

On Saturday, Green River continued its strong play with a 25-18, 25-20 sweep of Sheridan, but fell in straight sets to perennial contender Laramie, 25-22, 25-19. The 4-1 finish highlighted the Lady Wolves’ ability to compete in tight matches.

Rock Springs faced a tough road in its opening slate. The Lady Tigers dropped their first match to Thunder Basin 25-19, 25-19 before bouncing back with a 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Sheridan. They closed Friday with a narrow three-set loss to Cheyenne East to finish the day 1-2.

Saturday featured a resilient showing for Rood’s squad, which rallied for a three-set win over Cheyenne Central, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17. However, Rock Springs ran into a tough Campbell County side in its finale, falling 25-17, 25-17 to close the tournament 2-3 overall.

For both programs, the opening weekend offered a chance to measure progress under new leadership. Green River showed it could build off last season’s state-tournament run, while Rock Springs demonstrated grit in five competitive matches as the players continue to improve.