Green River Student Named Outstanding Student of the Year by WAHPERD

Mr. Jared Flores, a 2015 graduate of Green River High School and currently studying at the University of Wyoming, has recently been named the Outstanding Student of the Year by the Wyoming Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (WAHPERD). WAHPERD is the state professional organization for health and physical educators. This award is presented to one of the top physical education teaching majors in the state. Jared is the son of Nacho and Danna Flores and the grandson of Dan and Judith Killian, all residents of Green River, WY.

Jared is currently an undergraduate student in the University of Wyoming (UW) Division of Kinesiology and Health (DKH) Physical Education Teacher Education (PETE) program. In spring 2020 Jared will graduate from UW with a 3.3 GPA attaining a Bachelor of Science degree in DKH, focus of study in Physical Education Teacher Education. Spring semester he will complete his student teaching assignment in Sheridan, WY at Sheridan High School with Mark Elliott and Highland Park Elementary School with Jim Friessen.

While a student at Green River High School, Jared competed and lettered in wrestling and tennis. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, Leadership Club, Life are You Ready, and Student Athletic Trainer.

Spring 2017 Jared attained the Associate of Science Degree from Western Wyoming Community College (WWCC) in Rock Springs WY with a 3.4 GPA. While attending WWCC Jared engaged in community service projects such as Shop With a Cop and a fund raising golf tournament through United Way.

While he was a physical education major at the University of Wyoming Jared was president and an active member of PETESA (Physical Education Teacher Education Student Association). Jared acted as volunteer for Special Olympics, volunteered at local Laramie elementary schools with Jump Rope for Heart and at UW DKH Alumni Event.

Jared will be presented the Outstanding Student of the Year award at the WAHPERD annual convention in Casper, WY, November 11, 2019.