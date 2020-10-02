Green River Student Tests Positive for COVID-19; Four Students Quarantined

A Truman Elementary student tested positive for COVID-19. SweetwaterNOW photo.

GREEN RIVER — According to Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent, Craig Barringer, a student at Truman Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus. As a result, the student who tested positive, along with three other students will be quarantined.

The message from Barringer reads as follows:

“We have had a student at Truman Elementary test positive for COVID. Through contact tracing there will be three additional students that will be quarantined. 

We have also had a staff member at the Expedition Academy test positive for COVID.  This person was already quarantined so no other students or staff will be quarantined.

All families that were of concern have been contacted.”

