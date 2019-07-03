Green River Students Tour Washington D.C., New York City on Week-Long Trip

GREEN RIVER — Students from Green River, 32 in all, recently returned from a 6-day trip to Washington D.C. and New York City.

The 7th and 8th grade students had the opportunity to explore our nation’s Capitol including the Smithsonian Institution, the Holocaust Museum, monuments, Mount Vernon, the Capitol Building, and even a ghost tour in Alexandria.

They then went onto New York City and experienced the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Central Park, Grand Central Station, and a Broadway play.

The group was given a rare opportunity to be led on a 9/11 site and museum tour by actual first responders and survivors who were on site that day.







The trip was organized by Brigette Nielsen, a 7th grade social studies teacher at Lincoln Middle School, and James Quiroz, an 8th grade social studies teacher at Lincoln. Nielsen said she organized the trip because she took a similar trip 25 years ago while she was in high school, and it changed her life.

“I wanted the students to experience things we don’t have here in GR and open their eyes and hearts a bit to the world,” Nielsen said. “There is something really special about seeing these memorials and places in person.”

Nielsen said she plans to take students on a summer trip like this every two years. It requires diligent fundraising efforts to accomplish.

Students have the opportunity to now complete projects about their experience and knowledge gained for high school credit. They wanted to thank the community for its support in their many fundraising ventures and the businesses who made the trip possible by providing funding including: United Steel Workers 13214; Ciner Wyoming; Tanner Family Dentistry; Genesis Alkali; and Complete Chiropractic.

