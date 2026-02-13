Green River Sweeps Evanston, Rock Springs Splits at Riverton

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River opened its week on the road with a sweep of Evanston on Thursday, while Rock Springs split its road games at Riverton as Sweetwater County teams continued Class 4A cross-quad play.

The Wolves took care of business on both sides in Evanston, while the Tigers rebounded from an early deficit on the boys’ side in Riverton after the Lady Tigers struggled to find consistent offense.

The Green River boys defeated the Red Devils 53-38, sweeping the regular season series between the two schools. The Wolves set the tone early behind a strong defensive effort, holding Evanston to just one field goal in the opening quarter while building a 12-6 lead. The Red Devils managed only two field goals by halftime and totaled 11 points through two quarters, despite going 6 of 10 from the free throw line in the first half.

Dax Taylor led the Wolves with 20 points and scored in all four quarters. Dylan Archibald and Jake Demaret added 11 points apiece, with Archibald also scoring in every quarter. Demaret made his presence felt defensively with multiple blocked shots and was named the TRN Media Player of the Game.

Green River went 10 of 15 from the free throw line in the win.

Isa Vasco powered the Lady Wolves past Evanston with 26 points in a 54-48 win, accounting for nearly half of Green River’s scoring against a defense that limited the rest of the lineup. Green River trailed 14-12 after one quarter and 26-25 at halftime despite going a perfect 6 of 6 at the free throw line in the first half.

The Lady Wolves flipped the game in the second half, outscoring Evanston 10-8 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the fourth before pulling away late with an 18-point final period. Green River attacked the paint more aggressively down the stretch, attempting 12 free throws in the fourth quarter alone and finishing 15 of 26 at the line for the game. Evanston went 17 of 31 from the stripe.

The Tigers mounted another comeback to take down the Wolveirines 52-42 with a huge fourth quarter. Rock Springs built a 15-7 lead after one quarter, but Riverton answered with a strong second period to tie the game 23-23 at halftime. The Tigers were limited to just two free throw attempts in the first half and missed both, while the Wolverines went 6 of 8 at the line.

Riverton carried a 34-33 edge into the fourth, but Rock Springs delivered its best quarter of the night when it mattered most, outscoring the Wolverines 19-8 over the final eight minutes to secure the win.

Antonio Cortez led the Tigers with 15 points, Syvon Thomas scored 10 and Boston James finished with 13. James was the only Tiger to score in all four quarters. Thomas was aggressive after halftime, scoring eight of his points in the second half and leading Rock Springs with eight free throw attempts, all in the final two quarters. Rock Springs went 7 of 13 from the free-throw line in the second half, while Riverton finished 12 of 16 for the game.

For the Lady Tigers, they picked up their 14th loss of the year, with a 42-26 final. Despite the score, Rock Springs’ defense forced early pressure, holding Riverton to six points in the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers struggled to generate offense, scoring just five points in the opening period. The offensive drought continued as Rock Springs scored six points in the second quarter and four in the third, trailing 32-15 entering the fourth.

The Lady Tigers scored 11 points in the final quarter, but Riverton matched the push with 10 points to close out the win. Rock Springs attempted 16 free throws and finished 8 of 16 at the line, while Riverton went 16 of 29. The Lady Tigers made nine field goals as a team.

Hannah Millemon led Rock Springs with nine points, including five in the fourth quarter. Shieley Zancanella added seven points, with five coming in the final period. Millemon and Zancanella combined for six of Rock Springs’ nine made field goals.

Both Sweetwater County programs will remain on the road Saturday as they swap opponents. Green River travels to Riverton, while Rock Springs heads to Evanston to close out the weekend.