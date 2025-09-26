Green River Sweeps Rock Springs in Rivalry Showdown

Natalie Tynsky. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves kept their momentum rolling Thursday night, sweeping county rival Rock Springs in straight sets at Green River High School during homecoming week.

The Lady Wolves controlled the match from start to finish, defeating the Lady Tigers 25-20, 25-8, 25-14.

Green River set the tone in the opening set, pulling away late to secure a 25-20 win. From there, the Lady Wolves found another gear, dominating the second set 25-8 before closing the match with a steady 25-14 performance in the third.

The win adds another conference victory for Green River under first-year head coach Andri Dewey, who has guided the program to a strong start this fall.

Rock Springs, also led by a first-year coach in Casey Rood, showed stretches of grit early but struggled to keep pace with Green River as the match wore on.

Check out photos from the match below.

