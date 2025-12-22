Green River Swim Meet Brings Event Wins and Great Competition to Close 2025

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School hosted top swimming talent in the final meet before the new year, with local swimmers notching great times in front of the home crowd.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Green River’s team of Sam Dockter, Murdoch Crowell, Aiden Neher and Colin Lee took second with a time of 1:50.61. Evanston took first in the event (1:47.44). Rock Springs’ Koen Asper took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.21, and Lance Lauriski-Adams of Green River took third at 2:00.99.

Sweetwater County was well represented in the 200-yard individual medley. Bennett Bonsell of Rock Springs took second at 2:18.71, Aiden Neher of Green River was right behind in third (2:24.75). Murdoch Crowell took fifth for the Wolves, finishing in 2:29.34. In the 50-yard freestyle event, Kylan Clark took fifth for Rock Springs (25.01).

The 100-yard butterfly went well for our local teams. Lyman’s Evan Bentley took first, followed by Sam Dockter (59.17) and Aiden Neher (1:00.61) of Green River, Bennett Bonsell (1:02.41) of Rock Springs, and Jacob Britton (1:04.85) for Green River. Koen Asper (Rock Springs) took the gold in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 49.20.

Noah Ribordy of Rock Springs took third in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 5:43.24. For Green River, Lance Lauriski-Adams took fourth with a time of 5:43.92. Rock Springs and Green River took third and fourth, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Tigers team of Bennett Bonsell, Kylan Clark, Koen Asper and Nick Moser finished in 1:39.08. Green River’s team of Mitchell Horn, Lance Lauriski-Adams, Murdoch Crowell and Colin Lee followed with a time of 1:39.84.

Sam Dockter won the 100-yard backstroke event for Green River with a final time of 59.65, the only competitor to finish the event in under a minute. Skyler Hossele took the next event for Rock Springs, finishing the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.81.

Closing out the event, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Green River’s team of Mitchell Horn, Lance Lauriski-Adams, Sam Dockter and Aiden Neher took second (3:39.35). Rock Springs took third in the event, as Noah Ribordy, Koen Asper, Kylan Clark and Bennett Bonsell finished with a time of 3:39.77.