Green River Takes 3rd, Rock Springs Finishes 12th at Class 4A Duals

CHEYENNE — Green River turned in a strong showing Friday and Saturday at the Class 4A State Dual Championships at Cheyenne East, finishing third after a full day of high-level duals against some of the top teams in Wyoming. Rock Springs battled through a tough bracket and placed 12th in the team standings.

Green River opened the tournament with a huge 70-9 win over South in the championship round, piling up bonus points throughout the lineup. The Wolves followed with a 39-37 quarterfinal victory over Cheyenne East in one of the tightest duals of the tournament. Bentley Johnson, Tavin Vendetti, Maddux Hintz, Jaydon Walther, Timothy Robinson, Alaki Shafe and Darris Todd all delivered bonus-point wins to help Green River edge the Thunderbirds by two points.

The Wolves’ run ended in the semifinals with a 42-30 loss to eventual champion Thunder Basin, but Green River rebounded to claim third place. After advancing past Star Valley by forfeit in the consolation semifinal, the Wolves closed the tournament with a 44-35 win over Cheyenne East in the third-place dual. In the medal match, Green River again leaned on bonus points from Hintz, Walther, Robinson, Shafe, Valentin Plancarte, Johnson, Vendetti and Brekkun Eslick to pull away late and secure the program’s third-place finish in the state dual format.

Rock Springs opened the tournament with a 54-20 loss to Sheridan, then dropped into the consolation bracket. The Tigers fell to Evanston 48-21 and to Cheyenne Central 59-21 before closing the event in the 11th-place dual against Campbell County. Rock Springs earned 15 individual wins throughout the tournament but depth and bonus points from opponents proved costly in several of the team duals.

Thunder Basin claimed the team title, with Natrona County finishing second. Cheyenne East placed fourth, followed by Star Valley and Kelly Walsh to round out the top six.