Green River Takes Down Rock Springs in Final Dual of the Season

GREEN RIVER — Green River wrestling closed out the regular season on a high note Friday night, securing victories in both the boys’ and girls’ duals against rival Rock Springs. The Wolves’ boys’ team won 43-27, while the girls’ team claimed a 29-12 victory in the final matchup before next week’s regional tournament in Star Valley.

Girls’ Dual

Rock Springs took the early lead as Rylin Plant pinned Green River’s Kaylee MacLagan in under a minute at 105 pounds. However, the Wolves quickly took the lead with back-to-back forfeit wins at 110 and 125 from Kayleigh Johnson and Payton Dodge.

At 135 pounds, Lily Harris got the edge over Paige Tongate with a technical fall victory, winning 19-3 in 3:54. Kamille Wadsworth followed up at 140 with a pin over Makyla Sweeney in 2:33, extending Green River’s advantage.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs’ Sarah Eddy earned six points for the Tigers at 155 via forfeit, but Green River’s Adia Price closed out the dual with a first-period pin over Aiyona Purvis at 170, sealing the Lady Wolves’ 29-12 win.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Boys’ Dual

The boys’ dual started at 175 pounds, where Rock Springs’ Sam Thornhill pinned Jayce Stewart in 1:27 to give the Tigers an early 6-0 lead. Green River answered at 190 with Logan Bauers securing a pin in just 1:09 over former Wolves’ teammate Declan Henderson.

After back-and-forth results in the upper weights, the dual was tied at 12-12 following a critical pin at heavyweight by Green River’s Jakob Lloyd over Miles Doporto at 5:20. The Wolves then took control, winning three straight bouts at 106, 113, and 120 pounds. Brekkun Eslick pinned Brayton Boylan in 1:53, Tavin Vendetti earned a major decision over Kaijun Powell (10-0), and Kaleb Gunter edged Michael Stromberg in a close 5-3 decision, pushing Green River ahead 25-12.

Rock Springs fought back as Santiago Cruz (126), Lincoln Young (132), and Dane Arnoldi (138) each secured wins, erasing the deficit and evening the score at 25 each. However, Green River’s Zachary Dalton responded with a pin at 144, and while Teag Nacey was able to keep Rock Springs in it with a hard-earned 4-3 decision victory, Maddux Hintz sealed the victory at 157 with a dominant fall in just 1:15 over Julian Meza, putting the Wolves up 37-28.

Jaydon Walther added another quick pin for the Wolves at 165, cementing Green River’s 43-27 final and ending the regular season on a high note.

Both teams now shift their focus to the 4A West Regional Tournament next week in Star Valley, where they will look to build on their performances heading into the postseason.

Check out some photos from the match below.