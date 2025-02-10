Green River Takes Runner-Up, Rock Springs Fifth at Conference Swimming

EVANSTON — Green River and Rock Springs swimmers made a strong showing at the 4A West Conference Championships over the weekend, with Green River finishing second in the team standings and Rock Springs placing fifth.

The Green River Wolves tallied 279 points, narrowly finishing behind Kelly Walsh, which secured the team title with 292 points. Rock Springs compiled 149 points to take fifth among the seven teams competing.

Individual Champions Lead Wolves, Tigers

Green River was led by two senior standouts. Colin Gilmore claimed two individual conference championships, winning both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. His teammate, Keegan Gailey, dominated the diving competition, capturing first place in the 1-meter diving event. The Wolves also capped off the meet with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Rock Springs also had an individual champion, with senior Deegan Smith securing first place in the 100-yard butterfly.

Top-Five Finishers for Green River, Rock Springs

Both teams had several swimmers place in the top five of their respective events:

200-Yard Medley Relay: Rock Springs placed third, while Green River finished fifth.

Rock Springs placed third, while Green River finished fifth. 200-Yard Freestyle: Gilmore took first place for Green River, and teammate Mitchell Horn finished fifth.

Gilmore took first place for Green River, and teammate Mitchell Horn finished fifth. 50-Yard Freestyle: Green River’s Andrew Neher placed second, Rock Springs’ Koen Asper finished third, and Green River’s Horn secured fourth place.

Green River’s Andrew Neher placed second, Rock Springs’ Koen Asper finished third, and Green River’s Horn secured fourth place. 1-Meter Diving: Gailey won the event, while Green River’s Tieler Ballard placed third.

Gailey won the event, while Green River’s Tieler Ballard placed third. 100-Yard Butterfly: Smith won the race for Rock Springs, and Green River’s Aiden Neher took fourth. Sam Dockter from Green River took fifth.

Smith won the race for Rock Springs, and Green River’s Aiden Neher took fourth. Sam Dockter from Green River took fifth. 100-Yard Freestyle: Gilmore added another title and took first, while Asper placed fifth for Rock Springs.

Gilmore added another title and took first, while Asper placed fifth for Rock Springs. 500-Yard Freestyle: Aiden Neher placed fourth, and Vance Lauriski-Adams finished fifth, both representing Green River.

Aiden Neher placed fourth, and Vance Lauriski-Adams finished fifth, both representing Green River. 200-Yard Freestyle Relay: Green River took second place, and Rock Springs finished fourth.

Green River took second place, and Rock Springs finished fourth. 100-Yard Backstroke: Sam Dockter of Green River placed fifth.

Sam Dockter of Green River placed fifth. 100-Yard Breaststroke: Andrew Neher of Green River finished fifth.

Andrew Neher of Green River finished fifth. 400-Yard Freestyle Relay: Green River won the event, while Rock Springs placed fourth.

Looking Ahead

With the conference meet behind them, both teams will now turn their attention to their final week of swimming before State, scheduled for Feb. 21-22 in Gillette. Swimmers who met the qualifying times will have the opportunity to compete against the best in the state, with hopes of bringing home more hardware. The swimmers that didn’t qualify yet have one more week to earn their spot with Rock Springs hosting a dual on Tuesday the 11th and Green River hosting the Last Chance meet on Thursday the 13th.