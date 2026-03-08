Green River Teams Earn State Berths as Lady Wolves Repeat as Regional Champions

EVANSTON — Both basketball teams from Green River High School are headed to the state tournament after the final day of the 4A West Regional Tournament on Saturday, highlighted by the Lady Wolves capturing their second consecutive regional championship.

Meanwhile, the season ended in heartbreaking fashion for Rock Springs High School in the boys bracket.

Green River

Green River secured the 4A West Regional title with a 47-39 victory over Star Valley High School in Saturday’s championship game. Nicole Wilson led the Lady Wolves with 18 points, while Sophia Arnold added 12. The balanced scoring effort helped Green River overcome a rare quiet night from leading scorer Isa Vasco, who was held under 10 points.

The win gives Green River back-to-back regional championships and the No. 1 seed from the West heading into the state tournament. The Lady Wolves will face Sheridan High School, the No. 4 seed from the East, in the opening round next week.

The boys secured their spot at state earlier Saturday with a 63-45 win over Jackson Hole High School in a loser-out game. Jackson found success from beyond the arc early, but the Wolves adjusted defensively in the second half to slow the Broncs and pull away for the win. The victory clinched a state tournament berth for Green River.

Later in the day, the Wolves fell to Kelly Walsh High School 52-26 in the third-place game, giving the Trojans the No. 3 seed and placing Green River as the No. 4 seed from the West. The Wolves had little time to recover between games, with roughly an hour between contests and a venue change to Evanston Middle School for the third-place matchup after a physically demanding three-day tournament.

Green River will face top-seeded Sheridan from the East in the opening round of the state tournament.

Rock Springs

Rock Springs’ season ended in dramatic fashion Saturday with a 54-53 loss to Kelly Walsh in a loser-out game. The Tigers trailed 19-9 after the first quarter but steadily chipped away at the deficit. By halftime, Kelly Walsh led 29-24, and Rock Springs completed the comeback to tie the game 41-41 entering the fourth quarter as momentum swung in the Tigers’ favor.

With less than 10 seconds remaining, Rock Springs’ Phoenix Richins hit a three-pointer to tie the game. On the ensuing possession, however, a foul sent Kelly Walsh to the free-throw line, where the Trojans made one of two attempts to regain the lead. Rock Springs had one final opportunity, but the Tigers’ layup attempt at the buzzer missed, ending the season.

Had the Tigers held on for the win, they would have clinched a state berth and set up a potential third-place matchup against Green River later in the day.

Boston James led Rock Springs with 28 points, including 12 in the second quarter, while the Tigers were strong at the free-throw line, converting 15 of 21 attempts.

Despite the loss, Rock Springs finished the tournament with a strong showing that included a dominant 67-43 elimination win over Evanston High School earlier in the tournament. In their two losses at regionals, they were only outscored by a combined three points.

With regionals complete, both Green River teams will now turn their focus to the 4A State Tournament next week, with the Lady Wolves entering as the top seed from the West and the Wolves boys qualifying as the No. 4 seed.

