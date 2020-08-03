Green River Teen Emmalee Skinner Named Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — Emmalee Skinner of Green River has been named the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming and was awarded $3,600 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls.

The competition was held in a virtual program through zoom and video submissions the week of July 27 and the finals were held on Saturday.

Skinner was one of seven high school senior girls from Wyoming who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming in 2021. Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%) and Self-Expression (15%).

Throughout the next year, Skinner will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”

The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Skinner is the daughter of Bradlee and Melissa Skinner and is a senior at Green River High School.

The Class of 2021 included the following participants:

Emmalee Skinner | Overall Winner, Top 2 Scholastic, Top 2 Self-Expression, Top 2 Fitness, Top 2 Talent

Gianna Rose of Laramie | 1st Runner Up, Top 2 Interview, Top 2 Self-Expression, Top 2 Fitness, Top 2 Talent

Emma Edwards of Lovell | 2nd Runner Up, Top 2 Scholastic

Savannah Core of Laramie | Top 2 Interview

Lily Putnam of Casper

Kylee Cox of Laramie

Calista Dugger of Torrington

The 64th National Finals will take place in Mobile, Alabama on June 24, 25 and 26, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama. Skinner will travel to Mobile, along with 50 other representatives from across the country to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2021.

Kentucky’s Elif Ozyurekoglu was named the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020 and received more than $33,000 in cash scholarships to be applied toward her college education.

For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming or to set up an interview with Emmalee Skinner, please contact Sarah Robles, co-chairperson, at 307-707-6901; wyoming@distinguishedyw.org.