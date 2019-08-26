Green River Teen Remembered with Memorial Bench

GREEN RIVER– A memorial bench was unveiled Friday afternoon at Expedition Island for late Green River teen, Brett McKeehan.

Anonymous donors throughout the community pulled together to help the McKeehan family get a bench placed and dedicated in memory of Brett.

The bench sits by the playground at Expedition Island. The family chose the spot so other parents could have a place to sit and remember Brett as they made memories with their own children.

The Green River High School tennis team brought river rocks and sharpies for people to write messages to Brett on. They chose river rocks because each rock was formed by the river, and much like Brett, the river flowed gently but forever changed the shape of the rocks.







The bench’s plaque features a Cardi B lyric that reads, “I don’t gotta introduce myself I’m too sexy, I seduce myself,” which Brett’s dad, Steve, explained was supposed to be Brett’s yearbook quote. However, the school decided it was too inappropriate so it was not put into the yearbook.

The McKeehan family chose to put it on his plaque, showing Brett’s sense of humor.