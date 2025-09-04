Green River Tennis Defeats Rock Springs in Home Matchup

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — The Green River High School girls tennis team earned a 4-2 victory over Rock Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 2, in a home match highlighted by strong play in singles.

At No. 1 singles, Rylin Arnell powered past Addie Aanerud in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1. Amanda Davis followed with another singles win at the No. 2 spot, topping Aydin Hood 6-4, 6-2.

Green River’s No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Lopez and Brynley Beutel added to the Wolves’ tally, defeating Tahlia Knudsen and Emery Punches 6-4, 6-2.

Rock Springs picked up its first win at No. 2 doubles, where Alexia Britton and Savery English battled to a three-set victory over Braelynn Harris and Sophie Pugmire, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. The Tigers also claimed the No. 3 doubles match, with Emma Johnson and Meghan Thomas beating Bella Bear and Sheiley Zancanella 6-4, 6-0.

The Green River girls improved their record with the win, taking three of the five matches.

The Green River High School boys’ tennis team dominated Rock Springs on Tuesday winning all six matches in a clean sweep at home.

At No. 1 singles, Dylan Archibald rolled past Carson Jenkins 6-0, 6-1, while Aiden Neher followed with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 win over Matthew Wren at the No. 2 spot.

Green River also controlled doubles play. The Wolves’ No. 1 duo of Tanner Hokanson and Kaiden Dodson defeated Jaxon Wheatley and Gentry Swafford 6-4, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Lucas Arnold and Kaiden Olson earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Trace Walker and Kolton Lemus, while Ethan Bundy and Blaise Taylor closed out the match with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles against Clint Copsey and Daxton Ogden.

The Wolves took all six matches in straight sets, not dropping a single court to the Tigers.