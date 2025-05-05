Green River Tennis Hosts Multi-Team Spring Invite Featuring Strong Competition

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves tennis program continued to gain valuable offseason experience during its home Spring Tennis Invite, hosting Laramie, Jackson, Rawlins, Cheyenne East, and Cheyenne Central across multiple courts at Green River High School and Lincoln Middle School last weekend.

With abbreviated match formats and divisions ranging from varsity to beginner, the invite served as a development showcase for both returning and up-and-coming players from around the state.

Varsity Boys Excel in Varsity Matchups

Green River’s A Division kicked off the event with a commanding performance against Laramie, taking eight of nine matchups behind strong doubles play. Kaiden Dodson and Tanner Hokanson opened with a 4-0 win over Jaden Zhu and Will Bergstrasser, then later added a 4-1 win against James Drever and Henry Shuman.

Hokanson also picked up a singles 4-1 win over Drever. Aiden and Andrew Neher and competed in the doubles but fell 1-4. However, Aiden picked up a 4-0 win over Shuman in his singles match.

Jonathan Myers and Gabe Maez also notched multiple wins in doubles, including a narrow 4-3 decision and a clean 4-0 victory over the same Laramie teams. Dylan Archibald and Nixon Frey added two wins of their own.

Green River faced tougher competition from Jackson, falling in several close matches. Myers and Maez were edged 0-4 by Jackson’s Emelyn Baev and Jayden D’Amours, while the Neher brothers split their matches with a gritty 4-3 win and a narrow 1-4 loss. Dodson earned a hard-fought 4-3 singles win over Baev, and Archibald added a 4-2 win against Luke Gentile.

Girls Varsity Battles Tough Central and East Lineups

At Lincoln Middle School, the Lady Wolves showed flashes of promise in matchups with Cheyenne East and Central. Rylin Arnell played three singles matches, highlighted by a 6-4 win over Central and a tight 4-6 loss. Alexia Britton and Brynlee Beutel pulled out a dramatic 6-5 win against Central.

In doubles play, Savery English and Bianca Maez cruised to a 6-0 win over East, then dropped a tight 5-6 decision. English also picked up a 6-5 singles win against East.

Rylie Caldwell and Olivia Bauer-Taylor were standouts, going 2-1 in doubles with a 6-3 win and a 6-4 win. They suffered their only loss to a second Central team with a score of 0-6.

JV and Developmental Players Gain Experience

In the B Division, Green River’s boys continued their strong showing with several wins over East and Central. Blaise Taylor and Taydon Eagler swept their matches against East and added a 4-2 win over Central. Myers and Maez also remained sharp with a 4-0 and 4-2 showing.

Against Central’s A Division, Dodson and Hokanson fell in a tight 3-4 battle, later taking a 1-4 loss. Still, Archibald, Isaac Lujan, and Myers each picked up singles wins.

In the B Division girls results, Ashley Anderson, Maez, and Emma Johnson picked up a 4-1 win over Laramie and were narrowly edged by Jackson in a 3-4 match.

The girls’ C and D divisions saw strong efforts from Caldwell and Bauer-Taylor, who went undefeated with 4-0 and 4-2 wins over Rawlins and Laramie. Madi Homan and Abby Davis split their matches, while Haley Messerly and Tetoka Tauro earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over Rawlins.

The boys’ C and D teams competed in intrasquad matches for developmental purposes.