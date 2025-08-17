Green River Tennis Opens Season with Experience, New Energy

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School tennis teams hit the road Tuesday to face Cody and Powell in their season opener, bringing back a strong group of returners while adding young talent to the lineup.

The Wolves are coming off a 10th-place finish for the girls and 12th for the boys at last year’s state tournament. Head coach Phil Harder said the team learned from those experiences and focused heavily on match readiness in the offseason.

“We played well during the season and had a better Regionals than the State Tournament,” Harder said. “This summer we put a big focus on playing sets and matches as we worked in the offseason to get better tournament ready.”

Senior leadership will be key, especially with Dylan Archibald returning for his second year at No. 1 singles. Archibald made history this summer as the first Green River player to compete at the Impact Team Tennis Junior Nationals.

“What a cool experience for Dylan,” Harder said. “It will play a role in his leadership and play this fall as this will be his second season playing No. 1 singles for the Wolves.”

Other boys’ returners expected to make an impact include seniors Aiden Neher, Tanner Hokanson and Kaiden Dodson, while younger players like Blaise Taylor and a promising freshman group are set to add depth.

On the girls’ side, the No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Lopez and Brynley Beutel are back with their sights set on improvement, while varsity returners Alexia Britton, Amanda Davis and Savery English provide experience. Harder also noted that No. 1 singles player Rylin Arnell is working to return after suffering a spring injury.

The Wolves also emphasized growth through offseason opportunities, including running singles and doubles tournaments and hosting the University of Wyoming tennis staff for a camp with both Green River and Rock Springs athletes.

“Our practices are dynamic where we implement singles and doubles skills into our drills and games,” Harder said. “Kids put in quite a bit of time over the summer.”

With a mix of veterans and newcomers, Harder said the team is setting its sights higher while also focusing on culture.

“I’m excited for our team this fall,” he said. “We are implementing a few new ideas and incentives. We also developed a set of core covenants for our team to uphold.”