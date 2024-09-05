Green River Tennis Teams Defeat Rock Springs 8-2 in Rivalry Matches

ROCK SPRINGS – The Green River Wolves tennis teams came out on top against their cross-county rivals, the Rock Springs Tigers, on Wednesday afternoon. In a competitive showdown, the Green River girls dominated with a 5-0 sweep, while the boys secured a narrow 3-2 victory over the Tigers.

In girls’ singles, Green River’s Ryli Arnell kicked things off with a straight-set win against Rock Springs’ Cumorah Shuler, 6-4, 6-3, in a closely contested first singles match. Grace Gomez added another singles victory for the Wolves, defeating Evie Lang, 6-3, 6-1, in the second singles spot.

The doubles matches saw Green River in complete control. The first doubles pairing of Lopez and Beutel took down Rock Springs’ Turnwall and Pugmire with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 win. English and Wahl survived a tight battle at second doubles, coming from behind to defeat Asper and Killpack, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Britton and Davis capped off the sweep with a solid 6-1, 7-5 victory over Miller and Anderson in third doubles.

On the boys’ side, the Wolves edged out the Tigers, 3-2, in a series of competitive matches. Dylan Archibald set the tone for Green River with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Tanner Tryzbiak at first singles, while Jake Nielsen added another point, defeating Emilio Corona 6-2, 6-4 in second singles.

Rock Springs fought back in doubles, with the first doubles team of Wiberg and Aanerud securing a hard-fought 6-1, 7-6 (11-9) victory over Hokanson and Andrew Neher. Swafford and B. Powell followed suit with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Dodson and Aiden Neher at second doubles, keeping the Tigers in contention.

However, Green River clinched the match in third doubles, with Myers and Maes defeating Rock Springs’ Jenkins and T. Powell, 6-3, 6-4, to seal the Wolves’ overall victory.

Check out some photos from the matches below.