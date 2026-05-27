Green River Thrower Heads to Dickinson State

GREEN RIVER — A love of building things and a passion for throwing is taking Green River senior Amanda Davis to the next level.

Davis signed with Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota, to continue competing in track and field. The Green River senior plans to study civil engineering while throwing for the Blue Hawks.

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Davis said the coaching staff played a major role in the decision to choose Dickinson State over other options.

“The coach was a big influence,” Davis said. “My own coach, Hansen, helped a lot with that choice as well.”

Davis got into track and field in seventh grade, the earliest opportunity available, and found a home in the throwing events right away.

“I’ve tried running, but that’s not my strong suit,” Davis said.

The decision to pursue civil engineering stems from a passion for hands-on work.

“I just really like doing a lot of hands-on stuff and building,” Davis said. “It just helps my brain.”

Though Davis will be heading to a new environment, the transition is one she is embracing. Leaving Green River means meeting teammates from beyond her hometown circle, something Davis sees as a strength.

“Meeting new people that I haven’t known my whole life,” Davis said when asked what she is most looking forward to. “I think that’s better for me.”

Davis already got a preview of the program during the recruiting process, meeting some current teammates, though the roster may look different by the time she arrives on campus.

For younger athletes hoping to follow a similar path, Davis had straightforward advice.

“Just keep going with practices,” Davis said. “Don’t miss any, and if you want to do track in college, practices will definitely get you there.”

Check out more photos of Davis’ signing below.