Green River to Accept Grant For Licence Plate Readers

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will vote Tuesday on a grant application to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for ADA improvements near Truman Elementary School and on acceptance of a grant to purchase and install license plate readers.

According to council documents, the city applied for two State Homeland Security Program grants and was awarded one for $111,956 to purchase and install license plate readers for the Green River Police Department.

The grant is fully funded with federal money and is intended to “enhance the ability of governments and nonprofits to prevent, protect against, respond to and recover from terrorist attacks, according to the documents.”

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The Green River Police Department could not be reached for comment before publication.

The WYDOT Transportation Alternatives Program grant would require the city to pay 9.51%, or $47,550, of the project cost, with the grant covering the remainder. The proposed ADA improvements would be made at the intersection of Crossbow Drive and Medicine Bow Drive and at the Shoshone Drive and West Teton Boulevard crosswalks.

The project’s scope includes sidewalk and curb ramp installations, along with the installation of rectangular rapid flashing beacons to improve pedestrian safety.

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.