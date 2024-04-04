Green River to Apply for Two State Homeland Security Grants

GREEN RIVER — Green River will be applying for two Wyoming Office of Homeland Security grants for a total amount of $223,000.

Green River grants manager Ryan Rust said the city has had good luck with the State Homeland Security Grant Program in the past, and he expects the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to open up the fiscal year 2024 application period soon.

The first application is for the purchase of transfer switches to be installed at Expedition Island to allow for the connection to a new portable generator that will provide back-up power to the wastewater lift station and Pavilion. This grant application is being submitted for $23,000.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The second application is for the purchase of a security camera system at various locations throughout Green River’s water and wastewater system. Rust said they are still in discussions about how many cameras they should install, and where the cameras should be placed. This grant is being submitted for $200,000.

The SHSG program provides 100% federal funding, with no local match, for projects with the goal of enhancing the ability of governments and nonprofits to prevent, protect against, respond to and recover from terrorist attacks.

The Green River City Council unanimously approved the grant submissions during the Tuesday night meeting.