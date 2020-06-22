Green River to Begin Summer Mosquito Control Efforts

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River will commence efforts to control mosquito populations in town this week.

The Parks and Recreation Department has already begun to place “BTI biscuits” in areas of standing water on City property. These biscuits prevent mosquito larvae from developing and becoming biting adults.

The week of June 22, pending weather conditions, aerial applications of a granule called Vecotbac will commence over large areas of standing water in and around the City of Green River. The active ingredient in Vectobac is naturally occurring, safe for municipal use, and targets mosquito and fly larvae.

As biting adult mosquitoes become present in large populations in the City, personnel will spray areas of the city using a truck-mounted ultra-low volume aerosol fogger. Fogging occurs between the hours of dusk and midnight. Fogging is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of June 29, 2020, pending weather conditions and mosquito counts.

The schedule and map for residential spraying can be found on the City’s website www.cityofgreenriver.org.

The City uses a spray formulation that contains the pesticide product Biomist to control the mosquitoes. The active ingredient in Biomist is permethrin. This product eliminates adult mosquitos while they are active and has an extremely low residual. Adult mosquito populations need to be high and active for the product to be effective.

Mosquito control applications of permethrin do not pose a significant risk to people or pets due to the low toxicity of the spray and small amount used to control mosquitoes. As with any pesticide, people and pets should minimize exposure. If residents see the spray truck next to their yards, they are advised to go indoors, close windows and turn off cooling units for a few minutes while the spray dissipates.

Despite all of the City’s efforts, mosquito populations can be difficult to control. If residents leave areas of standing water on their properties, mosquitoes will be present. Common sources of mosquito habitat include clogged rain gutters, overwatered lawns, birdbaths, ponds, horse troughs, and overgrowth of weeds or grass. A female mosquito only needs water in the amount of a bottle cap to lay her eggs. While enjoying activities or working outdoors during Wyoming’s warmer months, residents should avoid mosquitos because they can spread potentially serious diseases. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, mosquitos spread West Nile virus (WNV) when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals, and other birds.

The “5 D’s” of West Nile virus prevention include: DAWN and DUSK – Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times. DRESS – Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials. DRAIN – Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing. DEET – Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Other insect repellents such as Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.

The mosquito control schedule, chemical information, and things you can do to prevent mosquitoes can be found on the City’s website, www.cityofgreenriver.org. For further questions or to be added to the “no-spray” list please contact the Parks Administration Office at (307)872-6151.