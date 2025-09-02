Green River to Host Final Invite Before Regionals

GREEN RIVER — With regionals looming next week, the Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers will get one final tune-up when Green River hosts its home invite Tuesday and Wednesday at Rolling Green Country Club.

The two-day event tees off Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. and continues Wednesday, Sept. 3, with a 9 a.m. start. It will be the last regular-season competition for both Sweetwater County programs before the conference tournament in Evanston on Sept. 11.

Green River enters with momentum behind Adam Robertson, who captured medalist honors at the Rock Springs Invite last week. Robertson has been a consistent leader for the Wolves this fall, while teammates Roman Brown and Cooper Brownlee have provided steady rounds in tournament play.

Rock Springs continues to rely on senior TJ Atkinson, who finished runner-up in Rock Springs by just one stroke. Brenin Cross and Logan Freuler have also been strong contributors for the Tigers, who placed second as a team at White Mountain. On the girls side, Rock Springs is led by Ava Doerr, who has posted multiple top-five finishes this season, and a supporting lineup of Kaylee Coombs, Olivia Goich and Cambri Pedersen.

With regionals and state quickly approaching, both teams will look to sharpen their play and build confidence on the Rolling Green course.