Green River to Host Home Speech and Debate Tournament as State Approaches

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School will host its home speech and debate tournament Feb. 13–14, welcoming teams from across Wyoming for one of the final regular-season meets ahead of the state championships.

While the Wolves will be on hand to help run the event, Green River will not compete in debate at its own home tournament. The format gives Green River a chance to gain experience helping host one of the larger events on the local calendar.

With the postseason approaching, the timing of the tournament offers teams a final opportunity to fine-tune performances, test new material and evaluate lineups ahead of district competition in Rock Springs two weeks later, where teams can qualify for nationals, followed by the state meet two weeks after that in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming State Speech and Debate Championships are scheduled for March 12–14, 2026, in Cheyenne, putting the Green River tournament about a month ahead of the activites biggest weekend.