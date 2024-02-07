Green River to Host Last Chance Dual

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves host the last chance dual this Thursday at 4 p.m. Rock Springs is one of the teams scheduled to be in attendance.

With Regionals wrapped up last week, this is the last chance for swimmers to make state if they have not yet qualified this year. State Swimming and Diving starts Feb. 16th and ends on the 17th.

Last week at Regionals both schools finished in the top three of their conference. The Tigers finished third in the 4A West with 231 points. The Wolves finished third in the 3A South Conference with 198 points.

Individually, Rock Springs’ Gunner Seiloff swept the 50 and 100 freestyle races in Kelly Walsh. He was the only individual who won two events in the 4A West Regionals. The Tigers also finished top three in three different relay events and had two other swimmers finish top three individually.

For the Wolves, Green River’s Colin Gilmore won the 200 and 500 freestyle races in Pinedale. Two other Wolves finished top three in their events and Green River also had two top-three relay teams.

Check out more on how the schools did at regionals here.