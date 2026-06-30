Green River to Host USA Soccer Watch Party

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department will host a free USA Soccer Watch Party July 1, from 6-8 p.m. at the Green River Recreation Center Gymnasium.

The event is open to all ages and offer residents a chance to cheer on Team USA as they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup.

Admission is free and no concessions will be sold on-site. Attendees are encouraged to check in at the front desk and receive a free red, white and blue wristband. The bleachers will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs, bean bags or blankets.

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The city said the watch party will be a family friendly, alcohol and substance free community event.

“We want this to be a true community moment,” said Katie Blood, City of Green River Parks & Recreation. “Whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or you’ve never watched a match in your life, this is a chance to experience something exciting alongside your neighbors. All you have to do is show up.”