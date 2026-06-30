Green River to Host USA Soccer Watch Party

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department will host a free USA Soccer Watch Party July 1, from 6-8 p.m. at the Green River Recreation Center Gymnasium.
The event is open to all ages and offer residents a chance to cheer on Team USA as they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup.
Admission is free and no concessions will be sold on-site. Attendees are encouraged to check in at the front desk and receive a free red, white and blue wristband. The bleachers will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs, bean bags or blankets.
The city said the watch party will be a family friendly, alcohol and substance free community event.
“We want this to be a true community moment,” said Katie Blood, City of Green River Parks & Recreation. “Whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or you’ve never watched a match in your life, this is a chance to experience something exciting alongside your neighbors. All you have to do is show up.”