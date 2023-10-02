Green River to Make Several Proclamations for October

GREEN RIVER — Several worthy causes are being recognized this October in Green River with a series of proclamations taking place at the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The first proclamation is for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The month provides an opportunity for the community to recognize breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease, their families and friends who offer their love and encouragement, and applaud the efforts of the medical professionals and researchers working to find a cure for this deadly disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month helps to prevent breast cancer deaths through increased education and regular screening.

Green River will also be recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month with a ribbon-tying ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4-6 p.m. at the clock tower downtown. The proclamation will be read at 5:30 p.m. following the ceremony. Residents can tie ribbons to support the fighters and survivors, and to remember those taken by all types of cancers.

The second proclamation to take place is for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Each October, YWCA of Sweetwater County participates in a public awareness campaign to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This month provides opportunities for the community to learn more about preventing domestic violence and to show support for the organizations and individuals who provide critical advocacy, services and help to victims.

The city will also recognize Fire Prevention Week with a proclamation. Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14, and this year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” This is meant to remind the community how important it is to have a home fire escape plan.

Lastly, the city will proclaim October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. The month serves as a period of remembrance in honor of the lives of children taken far too soon and supports grieving families. It also promotes awareness of the causes and impacts surrounding pregnancy and infant loss in the hopes of creating greater understanding, support and resources in the community.

To view the full Green River City Council meeting agenda, click here. The Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall.