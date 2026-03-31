Green River To Start Riverview Drive Reconstruction Project Next Week

GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River announced that the Riverview Drive Reconstruction project will start April 13.

The work will be done 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and some Saturdays. According to City Engineer Dustin Romero, the first phase of the project is expected to be done by the end of May, with the total project expected to be completed by mid October.

The first phase of the project will include construction on the westbound lane of Riverview from Hackberry Street to Locust Street. During this phase, the section of Riverview westbound from Fir Street to the end of Riverview will be closed to traffic. Through traffic will cross over at Fir Street to the end of Riverview.

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Residents along Riverview eastbound from Fir to Locust must refrain from parking in the street to allow for two-way traffic. Residents living on the northside of Riverview must be prepared to detour to Ironwood/Cedar Street for daily commutes.

The second phase of the project will start work on the eastbound lanes from Locust Street to Fir street. The work will include pavement reconstruction, curb, gutter, sidewalk, water and sewer.