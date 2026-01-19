Green River To Vote on $3.8M Transfer for Indian Hills Project

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will vote on a resolution to transfer $3.8 million from the sixth-penny fund to the capital projects fund to help finance the Indian Hills street improvement project.

The council will also hear the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the city’s franchise agreement with Rocky Mountain Power. The ordinance would extend the current agreement by 60 days, allowing the city and Rocky Mountain Power to finalize an updated contract.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger said the new franchise agreement with Rocky Mountain Power is expected to last 10 years or longer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Council meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel. An agenda can be found here.