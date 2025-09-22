Green River Tree Dedicated to Memory of 11-Year-Old

A memorial tree was planted overlooking the Green River to honor the memory of Megan Taylor Clark Sept. 22, 2025. City of Green River photo.

GREEN RIVER — A memorial tree honoring the memory of an 11-year-old girl was planted near the Green River Horse Corrals Monday.

The city’s horse corral committee purchased and planted an Autumn Blaze Maple in memory of Megan Taylor Clark. Clark died March 4 following an accident. The tree overlooks the nearby Green River and has a memorial plaque placed next to it. Megan loved animals and enjoyed riding and caring for her family’s horses, loving the opportunity to spend time with them.

Megan’s parents Steve and Michelle Clark, along with her brother Kaleb Clark, were at the ceremony. Megan’s parents thanked the community for their continued support.