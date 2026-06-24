Green River Tree Revitalization Project Completed

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Parks and Recreation Department has completed its tree canopy revitalization project.

The initiative was a multi-year effort funded through the Wyoming State Forestry Division and the Inflation Reduction Act Urban and Community Forestry Program. The final phase of the project involved planning 14 new trees in Centennial Park, Expedition Island, Riverview Cemetery, and other places where aging or hazardous trees were removed. The new trees were selected using the city’s Community Forest Management Plan to improve species diversity and increase long-resilience.

According to a release from the city, the project started with an inventory of the city’s trees and development of its forest management plan. The tree inventory helped identify maintenance needs, along with prioritizing pruning and removal, as well as a GIS-based tree inventory system. The system will allow the city to manage its trees better.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The trees throughout our parks, neighborhoods, and public spaces are one of Green River’s most treasured community assets,” Parks and Recreation Director Katie Duncombe said. “This project has provided us with the tools and resources to care for those trees today while planning for the next generation of canopy growth.”