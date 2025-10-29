Green River Tunnel Westbound Lanes Open, Eastbound Lanes Closed

Editors Note: The lights in the westbound tunnel are operating, but running at a reduced capacity.

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is closing the Green River Tunnel eastbound lanes and opening the westbound lanes.

WYDOT officials say the westbound tunnel is open at a reduced speed of 35 mph and with reduced lighting.

“Since we will only have one side of the tunnel lights operational in the westbound tunnel, we will have to reduce the speed limit to increase the level of safety for drivers,” WYDOT District 3 construction engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

WDOT is rerouting eastbound traffic through Green River until 7 p.m. tonight. The tunnel will close again tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If work is not completed by then, traffic will not be rerouted through Green River on Halloween weekend and work will resume Nov. 3.

“It was imperative that we not run interstate traffic on Flaming Gorge Way on Friday because of Halloween. We know there will be additional foot traffic in the area for Halloween activities, so we will be working to finish the removal of the traffic control in the eastbound tunnel by Thursday evening,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

Construction will resume on the westbound tunnel in the spring, when crews will return to complete the lighting for both lanes in the westbound tunnel. Completion of the project will be dependent on material delivery, but the initial date is set for June 30, 2026. Drivers can expect similar conditions, with head-to-head traffic in the eastbound tunnel this spring while crews complete the final stages of work.