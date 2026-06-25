Green River Tunnels Fully Reopened

The Green River Tunnels are now open to traffic in both directions. SweetwaterNOW photo.

GREEN RIVER — After months of repairs following one of Wyoming’s deadliest Interstate crashes, the Green River tunnels are once again fully open to traffic in both directions at the regularly-posted speed of 65 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Thursday that all traffic restrictions were lifted after crews completed the final electrical work and removed temporary concrete barriers that had been in place while repairs were underway.

The reopening comes just ahead of Green River’s Flaming Gorge Days, fulfilling WYDOT’s goal of restoring normal interstate traffic before one of the busiest weekends in Green River.

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“This is such a relief to be able to get traffic moving in both tunnels again,” WYDOT Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha said. “We understand the impact the work has had on the community and the traveling public, especially these last two days.”

While traffic has returned to normal speeds, WYDOT is reminding drivers to remain alert for roadside workers and obey all posted traffic control devices as crews continue work in the area.

Although both tunnels are now operating normally, Harsha said the work isn’t over. WYDOT’s next phase will focus on long-term safety improvements, including upgraded lighting in the eastbound tunnel, new Intelligent Transportation System infrastructure, and enhanced fire suppression systems in both tunnels to improve safety for motorists and first responders.