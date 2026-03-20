Green River Turns to Vasco to Lead Next Chapter of Boys Soccer

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School’s boys soccer team begins its season this week under new leadership, with first-year head coach Joe Vasco taking over a program looking to build on its strengths while developing a new identity centered on effort, intensity and growth.

Vasco, who has spent recent years working with the girls program and coaching at the state level, steps into the role with familiarity of both the program and the broader high school environment. As the season opens, the focus is on establishing a competitive culture and helping a mix of returning players and emerging contributors come together.

“Transition has been good,” Vasco said. “I have coached at a high level for the State of Wyoming in the State Select and ODP programs for several years now, so stepping into a head coach in the boys high school program has been relatively seamless.”

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That experience, combined with his time around Green River soccer, has helped ease the adjustment.

“Having a good and experienced coaching staff has also alleviated the transition and set us up for success moving forward,” Vasco said.

After observing the program in recent seasons, Vasco enters with a clear approach: build on what has worked while addressing areas that can improve.

“Watching the boys programs compete has allowed me to observe what I believe may have been strengths for the boys team and observe what I believe are also opportunities for growth for the squad,” he said. “My objective will be to keep the strengths and work to develop our opportunities for growth.”

Through the first weeks of practice, Vasco said the team has responded well to early expectations, particularly in the areas he has emphasized most.

“Great group of boys that has stepped up to my challenges in the first week,” he said. “A couple of items that I have really magnified is effort and intensity — two pieces that they individually can bring to practice every day.”

Those traits, along with a possession-based style of play, have become the foundation of Green River’s early training sessions.

“Effort, intensity, and possession-style soccer — key pieces that are playing into my sessions each day,” Vasco said.

As the Wolves prepare for their opening matches, the emphasis remains on steady development, both individually and collectively.

“Hoping to see the boys continue to grow and develop to become good players and even better teammates,” Vasco said. “I want the squad to really work to embrace each other and work to help create success of the team as a whole.”

With several returning players expected to play key roles and younger athletes stepping into larger opportunities, Vasco said the team’s progress will unfold over time.

“I have several key players that are returning that I have big expectations for and there will be several underclassmen that will also need to step up and play big roles,” he said. “I’m confident they will and I’m looking forward to see that unfold.”