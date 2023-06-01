Green River U8 and U15 Spurs Win Wyoming State Championships

GREEN RIVER — Both U8 and U15 Spurs soccer teams from Green River saw successful weekends at the Wyoming State Championships in Casper.

The Green River U15 Spurs team brought home the state title in the Wyoming U15 Boys Gold Division at the Wyoming State Championships. This group had a very good season that finished with winning the coveted state title. This is the third state title for the U15 team.

For the U8 Spurs team, they also finished at the top of the Boys Gold division at the Wyoming State Championships. This U8 squad has now gone over a year undefeated with an overall record of 54-0 during that time period.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Congratulations to both teams!