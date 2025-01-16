Green River Volleyball Coach Steps Down After Transformative Tenure

GREEN RIVER—Green River High School head volleyball coach Jessica Demaret has announced she is stepping down after three seasons. During these seasons, she revitalized the Lady Wolves volleyball program and led the team to numerous achievements.

Under Demaret’s leadership, the Lady Wolves secured a second-place finish at the 2024 Wyoming 4A West Regional Tournament and earned their first trip to the Wyoming 4A State Tournament since 2017. The team also celebrated individual successes, with four players earning 4A West All-Conference honors and one player, Sophia Arnold, receiving 4A All-State recognition this past season.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for Coach Demaret,” said Sweetwater County School District #2 Activities Director Tony Beardsley in a press release. “She has a great deal of love and passion for the game of volleyball. I know that she’s proud of the players she’s coached and feels good about where our volleyball program is positioned for success.”

During her tenure, Demaret emphasized building a supportive and team-first culture, a philosophy that paid off as the team steadily improved. From just seven wins in her first year to 21 in her final season, the Lady Wolves established themselves as a competitive force in Wyoming volleyball.

Reflecting on her time with the program, Demaret shared how much she cherished the team’s growth. “This season, going from seven wins my first year, to 14 last year, and over 20 wins this year, as well as a second-place finish at regionals and earning a trip to state, was a huge step to keep Green River volleyball going in the right direction,” she said in an earlier interview with SweetwaterNOW. “It was such a fun season from start to finish to be a part of!”

Beyond her achievements on the court, Demaret expressed pride in fostering a culture of camaraderie. “We have had a big emphasis from day one to take care of each other, play not only for the love of the game and yourself but for your teammates next to you,” she explained.

While stepping away to spend more time with her family, Demaret leaves behind a program poised for continued success. Beardsley acknowledged her lasting impact on the team and the community. “We will miss Jessica very much as our head volleyball coach. We appreciate all the time and effort she has dedicated to the program and wish her the best as she moves on.”

The search for Demaret’s successor will begin the week of January 27, with the position open to both in-district and out-of-district candidates. Beardsley emphasized the importance of finding the right fit to continue the program’s upward trajectory.

Demaret’s departure marks the end of a pivotal chapter for Green River volleyball, but her legacy of passion, dedication, and progress will undoubtedly influence the program for years to come.