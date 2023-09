Green River Vs. Laramie Varsity Tennis Results

The Green River Wolves varsity tennis teams went on the road this weekend. Here are the results from all the varsity action between Green River and Laramie High School.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River Lady Wolves Varsity Tennis

Singles

#1: Brianna Strauss (GR) vs. Mia Wallhead (LHS) Winner: GR 7-6 (7-3) 7-5

#2: Emma Larose (alt GR) vs. Hannah Peterson (LHS) Winner: LHS 0-6 0-6

Doubles

#1: Hannah Skinner and Lily Harris (GR) vs. Megan Moore and Peyton Thorburn (LHS) Winner: LHS 1-6 0-6

#2: Jocelyn Peterson and Raygan Cochrun (GR) vs. Makeda Proctor and Gracie Smith (LHS) Winner: LHS 0-6 2-6

#3: Brynley Beutel and Sydney Lopez (GR) vs. Simret Proctor and Ava Krueger (LHS) Winner: LHS 2-6 5-7

Green River Wolves Boys Varsity Tennis

Singles

#1: Chris Wilson (GR) vs. Paulo Mellizo (LHS) Winner: LHS 0-6 0-6

#2: Dylan Archibald (GR) vs. Declan O’Connor (LHS) Winner: LHS 0-6 1-6

Doubles

#1: Mason Tollefson (alt) and Tanner Hokanson (GR) vs. Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal (LHS) Winner: LHS 0-6 0-6

#2: Andrew Neher and Gabe Maez (GR) vs. Spencer Killpack and Carson Krueger (LHS) Winner: LHS 0-6 0-6

#3: Kaiden Dodson and Dusten Berg (GR) vs. Dimarco Giron and Cole Peterson (LHS) Winner: GR 3-6 6-3 6-4