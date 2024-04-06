Green River vs Worland Softball Game Canceled

GREEN RIVER – The Green River vs Worland Softball game has been canceled due to weather conditions. At this time there is no rescheduled date or time to make up the game.

This comes a day after the Green River vs. Cody games at home were moved up an hour in hopes of avoiding any snow in the later game. Although the snow didn’t hit the field during the game, strong winds were in effect and the Lady Wolves fell 10-2 in their conference game and 9-5 in the timed non-conference game. The Lady Wolves are now 1-2 in conference matchups and 2-9 overall.

Worland ends the weekend 0-1 in conference games after falling 5-2 against RSHS Thursday.