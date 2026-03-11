Green River Warns Of ‘Jury Duty’ Scam

GREEN RIVER — Many people wish they could get out of jury duty, but the City of Green River is warning residents about a “jury duty” scam, offering residents to pay a fee to be relieved of their duty.

A letter or phone call will claim that residents have been selected for jury duty, but for a fee they can be relieved of their civic duty. According to information received from the Clerk of Court, local judges and other officials from the court have been specified in the scam calls.

With local names and officials being mentioned, victims may believe these scam calls are real.

“To be clear, there is no mechanism in place in which you can pay a fee to not serve on jury duty, ” the city said in a press release.

The city advises residents that if anyone receives any communication from scammers, do not give any personal information to the caller or send any money/gift cards to anyone. Contact the Clerk of Court’s Office at 307-872-3820 if you are unsure or need clarification.