Green River Wins Relay Title, Rock Springs Crowns State Champion at 4A Finals

CHEYENNE — Green River posted a relay championship and multiple podium finishes to place fourth overall, while Rock Springs crowned an individual state champion at the Class 4A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships at Cheyenne East High School.

Green River finished fourth in the team standings with 143 points. Rock Springs placed eighth with 86. Cheyenne Central won the team title with 203 points, followed by Laramie with 189 and Evanston with 147.

Green River opened the finals with a state title in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Sam Dockter, Mitchell Horn, Aiden Neher and Colin Lee captured first place in 1 minute, 40.47 seconds. Rock Springs placed 11th in the same event in 1:53.53 behind Brian Dale, Skyler Hossele, Fernando Vejar and Nick Moser.

Rock Springs’ Koen Asper delivered the Tigers’ top individual performance, winning the 100 freestyle in 46.76 seconds. Asper also finished second in the 50 freestyle in 21.33. Green River’s Mitchell Horn placed fifth in the 50 freestyle in 22.31, and Horn later added a seventh-place finish in the 100 freestyle in 50.70. Rock Springs added two more scorers in the 100 freestyle with Bonsell placing 10th in 52.21 and Kylan Clark finishing 11th in 53.05.

In the 200 freestyle, Vance Lauriski-Adams placed fifth for Green River in 1:53.48. Rock Springs saw Noah Ribordy finish ninth in 1:56.39 and Bennett Bonsell place 12th in 1:57.39.

Green River’s diving team placed three competitors in the finals. Tieler Ballard finished seventh with 347.00 points, Jacob Britton was 11th at 303.60 and Justin Egeland placed 12th at 303.45.

In the 100 butterfly, Dockter placed fourth in 53.89, while Neher finished sixth in 55.25. Dockter added an individual podium finish in the 100 backstroke, taking third in 54.35.

The 500 freestyle saw Lauriski-Adams place fifth in 5:17.89. Ribordy finished sixth for Rock Springs in 5:20.75, and Neher placed ninth in 5:20.04.

Rock Springs finished seventh in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.14 behind the team of Bonsell, Clark, Moser and Asper. Green River placed 11th in 1:35.94 with Kaiden Dodson, Murdoch Crowell, Lee and Lauriski-Adams.

Green River closed the meet with another podium finish in the 400 freestyle relay. Neher, Lauriski-Adams, Horn and Dockter combined to place third in 3:22.82. Rock Springs finished fifth in the same event in 3:25.51 with Bonsell, Clark, Ribordy and Asper.

The two-day state meet concluded the 2026 season for both programs.