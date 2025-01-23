Green River Wolf Pack Dance Team Gears Up for State with Precision and Passion

GREEN RIVER — As the Wyoming State Spirit Competition approaches this Friday, the Green River Wolf Pack Dance Team is ready to showcase months of hard work and dedication. Under the guidance of head coach Debi Kovick, the team has been refining their jazz and hip-hop routines, aiming to make a lasting impression on the judges and audience.

Preparation and Growth

The Wolf Pack Dance Team began learning their competition routines in June of 2024. However, the real push to clean and perfect them started after football season concluded in October.

“We hired an amazing choreographer this season who took time to get to know our team,” said Coach Kovick. “She focused on our strengths but also challenged us to grow with new techniques.”

Key elements of the routines include full-team la seconde turns in the jazz routine and high-energy movements and attitude in the hip-hop routine. These components, along with their commitment to maintaining strong formations and spacing, have been the focus of their preparation.

Bonding Through Goals and Traditions

Team bonding has been an essential part of the Wolf Pack Dance Team’s preparation. Early in the season, the team set individual and group goals, working toward milestones with incentives along the way.

“We are getting team water bottles for scoring higher at Regionals this year than we did last year,” Kovick shared. “We also do weekly ‘Dancer of the Week’ shoutouts. During Christmas, we did a fun sock exchange filled with our favorite things.”

The Wolf Pack Dance Team also carries on cherished traditions as they head into major competitions. “One of our favorites is the door signs our parents create to hang on the hotel doors,” said Kovick. “We also love getting matching ‘night before competition’ pajamas.”

Managing Nerves and Challenges

With months of preparation behind them, the team is focused on staying confident and composed. Kovick emphasizes the importance of recognizing individual responses to stress and supporting one another.

“Making sure to acknowledge we each handle stress differently and being observant of one another is key,” she said.

Feedback from previous competitions has been instrumental in shaping their routines. “Maintaining strong formations and spacing to keep the routine crisp has been a common feedback for us, as well as keeping our energy throughout the routine,” Kovick explained.

Impressions on the Judges

The Wolf Pack Dance Team aims to make a strong impression through their performance. According to Kovick, the combination of routines, costumes, and music will leave a lasting impact.

“Our performance impression will score well,” she said. “Our routines, costumes, and music will be impressionable on our judges.”

Advice and Encouragement

As the Wolf Pack Dance Team heads into one of the most important competitions of the season, Kovick has a clear message for her team.

“Our season is long. This team has the same coaching staff and teammates for football, basketball, and competition season,” she said. “We set goals early, and it takes months of practicing, conditioning, and working to perfect every move to be uniform and in sync. I want this team to remember their ‘why’ and the goals they set at the beginning of the season. Find joy and enthusiasm in the journey. And always be proud of the progress we have made together.”

With their routines polished, their goals in sight, and their team spirit strong, the Green River Wolf Pack Dance Team is ready to shine at the State competition.