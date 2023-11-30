Green River Wolves Cap Off Season With 2023 Banquet

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves capped off the first season with coach Blaine Christenson as head coach. The Wolves team and parents hosted this year’s banquet where the coaches honored the players, managers, parents, teachers, staff, bus drivers, and so many more.

“It takes a village, and we just so happen to have some the best people in the community in this room with us tonight,” Christenson said. He would go on to thank all of his assistant coaches and gave them all a chance to speak and they all shared their thanks right back to coach Christenson.

Although the Wolves didn’t have the best record on the field this year they made great strides to get this team back to the championship contenders the community deserves.

Congratulations to everyone on the Wolves team and staff as well as the parents and thank you to all the seniors and all they have done for this team and this community.