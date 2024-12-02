Green River Wolves Embrace Teamwork and Leadership in Upcoming Season

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2024-25 basketball season with a focus on teamwork, depth, and leadership under head coach Laurie Ivie. After a rigorous offseason, Ivie is confident in her team’s ability to compete and grow throughout the year.

“Our offseason has been incredibly busy and productive,” Ivie said. “After taking about a month off following the end of last season, we quickly got back into the swing of things with regular open gyms. Over the summer, we stayed active with camps, weight training, open gyms, and playing nearly 50 games to prepare for the upcoming season.”

This preparation has allowed the Wolves to build what Ivie describes as one of their biggest strengths: team chemistry.

“By the end of the summer, we were playing a very cohesive brand of basketball,” Ivie said. “If we maintain that style of play, we will compete at a high level in a lot of games this season.”

Key players returning this season include seniors Hunter Lake, AJ Keelin, and Dawson Peterson, as well as junior Dax Taylor. Each is expected to embody the team’s standards of leadership and serve as role models both on and off the court.

The Wolves’ program emphasizes what Ivie calls the four standards of a “Glue Guy,” players who set the tone for the team’s success:

Work Ethic – “Glue Guys work harder than anybody else on the team even though they might not be the top performer,” Ivie said. Relationships – “They build purposeful relationships and bonds with teammates, managers, and coaches. They bring teammates together and refocus everyone’s efforts on a common goal.” Team Player – “A Glue Guy is the epitome of a team player. He takes pride in doing the little things to help his team win and is the guy every coach wants to have on their team.” Example Setter – “Glue Guys provide leadership with their voice, body language, and actions.”

These standards are woven into every practice and game, fostering a culture that prioritizes effort, cohesion, and mutual respect.

This season, Ivie expects depth to play a crucial role, with around 10 players ready to contribute at the varsity level, giving the Wolves flexibility and fresh legs. The team will also focus on sharpening fundamentals such as defense, rebounding, and competing for every possession.

“At the high school level, each year brings a new dynamic as we adapt to the departure of our senior class and the addition of new players,” Ivie said. “We’re focusing on improving consistency and ensuring all players embrace their roles within our system.”

Beyond wins and losses, Ivie aims to instill values that extend beyond basketball.

“Our primary goal for this season is to improve every single time we step on the court,” Ivie said. “That means focusing on effort and execution in practices and games, learning from each experience, and making adjustments as needed. Long term, this commitment to growth will help us achieve success.”

The Wolves also appreciate the unwavering support from the school and community, from the student council to the booster club and band. Ivie encourages fans to continue packing the stands and showing their pride.

“They collaborate to organize theme nights, promote games, and even offer themed prizes to the first 100 students at every home game,” Ivie said. “This has been a game-changer for us! We’d love to see students and community members continue to cheer on the team and contribute to building a strong sense of school pride and community.”

With their depth, leadership, and commitment to being “Glue Guys,” the Wolves are prepared for a season focused on growth, teamwork, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.