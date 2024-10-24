Green River Wolves Face Tough Test Against Undefeated Star Valley Braves

GREEN RIVER — After a challenging season, the Green River Wolves (1-7, 0-4) head into their final game of the year against the top-seeded and undefeated Star Valley Braves (8-0, 4-0) with no playoff implications on the line. Star Valley has already secured the top seed in the Wyoming 3A playoffs, while Green River is out of contention. Despite the stakes, the Wolves will be eager to finish the season strong when they visit Afton on Friday.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 6 p.m. in Afton. TRN Media is broadcasting the game on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. We will also be live streaming the game with free HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook Page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Green River is coming off a tough 72-0 loss against Cody, while Star Valley cruised to a 40-14 victory over Evanston, showcasing their dominance on both sides of the ball. The Wolves have struggled to find consistency throughout the season, particularly in their offensive and defensive outputs, ranking near the bottom in team offense and defense in 3A. They will need a near-flawless performance to compete with the high-flying Braves, who lead 3A in both total offense (437 yards per game) and passing yards (255 yards per game).

Star Valley’s quarterback, Smith McClure, has been a standout this season, averaging 242.9 passing yards per game with 19 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. His efficiency (176.1 QB rating) has made the Braves’ offense a nightmare for opponents. Green River’s defense, which has given up the most points in 3A, will be tested against McClure and the Braves’ balanced attack. Star Valley also boasts a strong rushing game, averaging 182 yards per game, led by Grant Thomson, who averages 59.4 yards per contest.

For the Wolves, offensive production has been a challenge. Green River ranks 8th in team passing with just 122 yards per game and has struggled with turnovers, throwing 15 interceptions this season. Quarterback Collin Roberts will need to find a way to crack Star Valley’s second-ranked pass defense, which has only allowed two touchdowns through the air all season.

With Star Valley already preparing for a deep playoff run, the Wolves hope to spoil the Braves’ perfect season in their final appearance. Although there are no postseason implications, Green River has a chance to end their season on a high note and build momentum for next year.