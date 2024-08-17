Green River Wolves Set Sights on Strong Season Under Coach Harder

GREEN RIVER – As the Green River Wolves tennis team gears up for their upcoming matches against Cody and Powell on Saturday, Head Coach Phillip Harder has a clear vision for his players this season. “Be a TEAM,” Harder emphasized, highlighting the importance of unity both on and off the court. “Be encouragers and positive with everyone on the team and show great sportsmanship with opponents. Let the process take care of the wins.”

Harder, who also serves as a mathematics teacher at Green River High School and an adjunct professor at Western Wyoming Community College, is focused on developing leaders within his squad. “I expect our captains to be great examples on the court and in the classroom,” he said. “They need to set the tone for practice and expectations for the season, while also encouraging team camaraderie and creating lasting memories.”

Determining the team’s lineup is a rewarding process. “We have Round Robins for singles and doubles,” Harder explained. “We also set up challenge matches to finalize our lineups.” This method ensures that each player earns their spot, whether on the varsity or junior varsity team.

Central to Harder’s coaching philosophy are the principles of positivity and perseverance. “Be positive. Smile and have fun because tennis is a great life sport,” he advised his players. “Let the process take care of the scoreboard. Take the losses and learn from them rather than dwell on them.”

In addition to their on-court efforts, the Wolves are actively engaged in fundraising efforts. The team is currently engaged in a raffle ticket fundraiser. “We’d like to thank our community for supporting tennis over the years,” Harder said. Looking ahead, the Wolves will host their “Hit with a Wolf” event on Tuesday, August 27, at the Green River High School courts. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and invites community members to engage with the team and support the program.

For players aspiring to continue their tennis careers at the collegiate level, Harder is committed to providing guidance. “I help students reach out to the college programs they are interested in and provide them with information to aid in recruitment,” he said.

With a strong focus on teamwork, leadership, and community engagement, the Green River Wolves are poised for a season of growth and success under Coach Harder’s leadership.